R.I.D.E. check at Oshawa GO station nabs impaired drivers after Leafs game

Durham regional police pulled over 350 cars at a R.I.D.E. check at the Oshawa GO Station Wednesday evening. Police say they arrested four motorists for impaired driving.

Officers from a number of divisions conducted the check, following the end of the Maple Leafs hockey game in Toronto.

“We’re out there on the weekends, trying to make sure that motorists get home safely,” says Const. George Tudos with DRPS.

READ MORE: 2 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after Oshawa stabbing

Vehicles were stopped between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. resulting in four motorists being charged, along with two more receiving three-day licence suspensions.

“A lot of these patrons that were at this establishment drinking did take a safe way home,” says Tudos. “But the problem is then they get into their vehicles and drive home, still being intoxicated.”

Police want to remind fans there will be further roadway safety initiatives planned. They say if you do choose to drink, to have a safe way home.

WATCH: Peterborough County OPP report spike in impaired driving cases