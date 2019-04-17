New Manitoba Museum exhibit gives an inside look at animal bodies

The Manitoba Museum is showcasing a new kind of exhibit called “Animal Inside Out.”

The exhibit shows animals and humans from their skin, bone and muscles.

The exhibit compares human and animal anatomy, showing all species are similar but unique in their own ways.

The shows curator, Dr. Angelina Whalley describes the show as a way to view nature like never before.

“This is what I want to convey to everyone, to make people aware how fragile nature is and how much on the other hand we can learn from it for our own life,” Whalley said.

The exhibition will be open for the Easter long weekend, including Good Friday. Organizers say the average tour is one hour, but people can stay as long as you want.