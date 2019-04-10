Western University partners with Chinese company to research alternative batteries for electric vehicles

Western University is partnering with Chinese researchers to advance batteries for electric vehicles.

READ MORE: Worried about the climate and carbon taxes? What to know about Ottawa’s new electric-vehicle incentive

Senior leaders and researchers from Western, along with London Mayor Ed Holder, will be joined by officials from the China Automotive Battery Research Institute Co. Ltd. on Wednesday morning to mark the official opening of Glabat Solid-State Battery Inc.

READ MORE: Gas prices pinching your wallet? Here’s how much you could save with an electric car

According to officials, the partnership, which aims to strengthen research into solid-state batteries — a possible alternative to the conventional lithium-ion battery — represents significant investments in London by the Chinese company.

The official opening will get underway at 10 a.m. in the atrium of the Amit Chakma Engineering Building.

WATCH: Pros and cons of owning an electric vehicle