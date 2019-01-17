Guelph Transit review makes 12 recommendations to city council: report

A long-awaited review of Guelph Transit has resulted in 12 recommendations that will be presented to city council on Jan. 29.

In a report published on Thursday, staff said Guelph Transit is on par and competitive, measured against the service levels and performance of other comparable municipalities.

But the report adds the 12 recommendations should address issues surrounding reliability, growth, technology and administration.

“When implemented, the business service review recommendations will help us provide more efficient and reliable transit services to our customers,” said deputy CAO Colleen Clack in a statement.

Among the report’s recommendations is that 19 drivers be hired over the next six years, part of an effort to stabilize workforce levels, improve service reliability and reduce overtime.

The report also recommends the city expand the community bus program from two buses to six by 2020.

“The engagement activity conducted during the review identified that many of the respondents valued the community bus service, particularly as an alternative to the mobility service,” the report stated, noting respondents want the service to be expanded.

Other recommendations include an operational route review and the development of a Guelph Transit strategic plan.

The report also said the city should discontinue a morning shuttle service to Guelph Central Station.

“There has been minimal uptake or use,” the report stated. “The annual cost to provide service is $12,000 with annual revenues of $100.”

The service provides scheduled trips so riders can meet the first GO train of the day. It was initially started in 2016 as a pilot program and did not have a defined end date.

When it comes to administration, the report recommends the development of an operator re-certification program, improvement of vehicle maintenance reporting, and staffing structure adjustments.

The report said the recommendations should overall improve service reliability, increase service levels on the community bus and reduce risks.

The city can expect a capital impact of $2.7 million in 2019 for service expansion. It has also estimated the recommendations will cost just under $500,000, based on considerations such as service changes and increased revenue.

The full report can be read on the city’s website.