Stratford high schools placed on lockdown after teen brings replica weapon to school

Stratford Police placed all high schools within the city on lockdown Wednesday after it was reported a student had brought a gun to school.

Police were called at around 12:45 p.m. to Northwestern Secondary School over the incident.

As a precautionary measure, police say all high schools were placed on lockdown until they located the student.

They found the student at around 1:30 p.m. and found a replica weapon nearby.



They brought the teen to headquarters where they determined he had not intended to harm anyone. Because of this, he was placed in a diversion program rather than being charged with any offences.