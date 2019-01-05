3 facing charges after allegedly robbing Dartmouth Best Buy, striking police vehicle

Two men and one woman are facing charges after they allegedly crashed into two vehicles — one a police cruiser — after robbing an electronics store in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a theft at the Best Buy at 119 Gale Terrace at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle on Main Street in Dartmouth but were unable to pull it over.

“While fleeing police the suspect vehicle struck a marked police van with two officers, head on with emergency equipment activated,” Halifax police said in a news release Saturday.

Neither of the officers was injured.

Police say the suspect vehicle continued outbound onto Waverley Road and the pursuit was called off.

About 30 minutes after the robbery, police say the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle near the 1800 block of Waverley Road. A woman and two children suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the three suspects fled on foot and two of them were arrested by responding officers near the scene. A police dog helped track down the third suspect in the 60 block of Rolling Hills Drive.

All three face charges of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and assaulting police with a weapon (vehicle).