Paul Larsen named news director and station manager for Global Okanagan

Paul Larsen will assume the role of news director and station manager for Global Okanagan, effective Jan. 8.

Larsen is no stranger to the media business, having started on-air at CKNL Radio in Fort St. John, B.C. at age 16. Three years later, he hosted late night programming across the province on the WIN Network and 980 CKNW.

His first management job came in 1992 as operations director of Nornet Communications, overseeing 12 small-market radio stations in Alberta. He later held several management roles, including a stint with Corus Calgary at CKRY-FM (Country 105).

In 2004, Larsen returned to his native British Columbia as president and general manager of Island Radio, a group of six stations on Vancouver Island. He eventually went on to start his own company, Clear Sky Radio, which he grew to five stations over the past 12 years.

At Clear Sky, news has been a cornerstone of the company’s success, winning multiple RTDNA awards for news coverage. This week, he announced the sale of Clear Sky to Vista Radio, effective Dec. 31.

Paul has worked and resided in Kelowna for the past six years, cultivating strong contacts within the local media, as well as with key stakeholders in the community.