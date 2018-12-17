Health
November 29, -0001 7:00 pm
Updated: December 17, 2018 11:18 am

Ex-manager sentenced to 39 months prison in MUHC fraud scandal

By The Canadian Press

Yanai Elbaz, front, and his brother Yohann Elbaz, left, arrive for their fraud trial at the courthouse in relation to the MUHC hospital.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A A

A former hospital manager who pocketed a $10-million bribe in return for helping SNC-Lavalin win a Montreal hospital-building contract has been sentenced to 39 months in prison.

READ MORE: MUHC deserves the millions in criminal’s bank account: lawyer

Quebec court Judge Claude Leblond sentenced Yanai Elbaz Monday in Montreal in a case that has been described as the greatest corruption fraud in Canadian history.

WATCH BELOW: New MUHC CEO grilled about problem-plagued network


Story continues below

The judge rejected an argument from the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which claimed it was entitled to compensation as a victim of the fraud. He ruled the question should be dealt with through civil proceedings.

READ MORE: Former MUHC manager pleads guilty in SNC-Lavalin bribery case

In an agreed statement of facts tied to Elbaz’s plea, the former MUHC manager admitted to giving privileged information to engineering firm SNC-Lavalin to help its submission for the contract to build a massive hospital complex in west-end Montreal.

WATCH BELOW: MUHC announces new leadership

Elbaz, who has been detained since his Nov. 26 guilty plea, also admitted to denigrating SNC’s competitors in front of the hospital’s selection committee.

READ MORE: Anti-corruption police nab Montreal hospital contract fraud suspect at airport

Elbaz and Arthur Porter, the ex-CEO of the MUHC who died a fugitive in Panamanian custody in 2015, received a total of $22.5 million to rig the bidding process to favour SNC-Lavalin, the statement of facts said.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arthur Porter
Claude Leblond
greatest corruption fraud in Canadian history
McGill University Health Centre
MUHC
MUHC fraud
Quebec Corruption
Quebec health
SNC Lavalin
Yanai Elbaz

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News