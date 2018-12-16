Crime
Regina police investigate after man found dead outside College Avenue home

The Regina Police Service is investigating the death of a man whose body was found outside a home on College Avenue Saturday evening.

The Regina Police Service is investigating after officers discovered a dead body outside a College Avenue home Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 1000 block of College Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. with a report of a man lying outside in front of a residence.

Officers, along with EMS workers, located the man and confirmed he was dead.

Police requested additional help from the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units, as well as the coroner.

At this time, police are still trying to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

