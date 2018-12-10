9 charged after Halifax police raid Dartmouth cannabis dispensary

Halifax Regional Police have charged nine people for selling cannabis after searching a dispensary in Dartmouth last Friday.
Police say members of the Drug Unit exercised a search warrant at the Atlantic Compassion Club Society at 141 Main St. shortly after 10 a.m. on Dec. 7.
Investigators seized more than 10,000 grams of cannabis, 1,000 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, 350 packages of cannabis resin and other cannabis products.
A man from Halifax, a man from Chester and three men and four women from Dartmotuh were charged with possession for the purpose of distributing and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.
Police say they will be appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.
The sale of cannabis is only legal at Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) outlets in the province.
