RCMP recover body of missing Swift Current man

RCMP Underwater Recovery crews found the body of 26-year-old Colton Koop under the ice in the Swift Current Creek at approximately 9:30 on Saturday morning.

Koop had been missing since November 16, when a truck he’s believed to have been driving was discovered to have crashed through a guard rail into the water.

His remains were discovered upstream from the site of the accident.

Swift Current Municipal RCMP are continuing their investigation into the crash.