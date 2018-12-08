Crime
RCMP recover body of missing Swift Current man

By Reporter  Global News

Photos of 26-year-old Colton Koop provided to Swift Current RCMP by his family.

Swift Current RCMP/Supplied
RCMP Underwater Recovery crews found the body of 26-year-old Colton Koop under the ice in the Swift Current Creek at approximately 9:30 on Saturday morning.

Swift Current RCMP still searching for missing Colton Koop

Koop had been missing since November 16, when a truck he’s believed to have been driving was discovered to have crashed through a guard rail into the water.

His remains were discovered upstream from the site of the accident.

Swift Current Municipal RCMP are continuing their investigation into the crash.

RCMP
Swift Current

