Manitoban cracks top 20 list of CFL prospects

There’s one Manitoban among the top prospects for next spring’s CFL Draft.

The winter edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau rankings were released on Thursday and Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira is among the top 20 prospects.

The former Oak Park Raiders running back is ranked seventh in the second edition of rankings for the 2019 CFL Draft. Now playing for the University of North Dakota, Oliveira dropped three places from the number seven ranking he had at the start of the football season.

A senior for the Fighting Hawks, Oliveira has put up career best numbers this season. He has 161 carries for 940 yards with eight touchdowns. His previous best was 897 yards rushing in 2016.

Oliveira led the Oak Park Raiders to the ANAVETS Bowl championship in 2014 and was named the division one offensive player of the year.

WATCH: Brady Oliveira highlights with Oak Park Raiders

Manitoba Bisons running back Jamel Lyles was ranked 16th in September but has since fallen out of the top 20.

Laval defensive lineman Mathieu Betts has taken over the top ranking.