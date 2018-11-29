Vancouver Giants down the Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets fell to their Division Rivals, the Vancouver Giants, 2-1 on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The Giants have won all three of their regular season games against the Rockets this year.

Dylan Plouffe opened up the scoring for the Giants on a power play in the first period.

Nolan Foote answered back for the Rockets less than eight minutes later, with a short handded goal.

A point from Milos Roman in the second frame was the last goal of the game, and the Giants skated off with a 2-1 win.

The Rockets are in Tri-City on Friday before hosting the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday.