‘Crossed the line’: Saint John mayor says family being harassed

The mayor of Saint John, N.B., says his family has been harassed and attacked in response to his job.

Don Darling divulged in a now-deleted Facebook post that he has been “verbally attacked” and received death threats in the past but that someone has recently crossed the line by attacking his family.

“To the cowards that feel like taking out your issues on my family, you’ve crossed the line. This includes verbal and now multiple occasions of physical assault,” wrote Darling.

Global News has reached out to the mayor in order to confirm the details, but he has yet to respond.

The mayor challenged anyone who had a problem with him to contact him.

“This job is already very difficult on my family, and they should not have to go through this, too,” Darling wrote.