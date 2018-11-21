Driver charged after two 70-year-olds struck in Cole Harbour crosswalk

A 49-year-old man is facing a hefty fine and two pedestrians in their 70s were struck in a marked crosswalk Tuesday night.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. along Astral Drive in Cole Harbour, N.S.

READ MORE: Woman ticketed after 2 pedestrians struck in Dartmouth

The pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and 70-year-old man, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda car was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

This offence carries a fine of $697.50.