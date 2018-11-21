Crime
November 29, -0001 7:00 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 10:34 am

Driver charged after two 70-year-olds struck in Cole Harbour crosswalk

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. along Astral Drive in Cole Harbour, N.S.

File/Global News
A A

A 49-year-old man is facing a hefty fine and two pedestrians in their 70s were struck in a marked crosswalk Tuesday night.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. along Astral Drive in Cole Harbour, N.S.

READ MORE: Woman ticketed after 2 pedestrians struck in Dartmouth

The pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and 70-year-old man, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda car was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

This offence carries a fine of $697.50.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Astral Drive
Cole Harbour
Crime
failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk
Motor Vehicle Act
Nova Scotia
pedestrians struck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News