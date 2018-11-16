Hamilton police make three arrests and seize $40K in drugs

Hamilton police have laid charges after executing three search warrants and seizing $40,000 of drugs from local residences.

Search warrants were executed on Thursday at residences on Charlton Avenue and Elite Drive in Hamilton, as well as Dorchester Boulevard in St. Catharines.

Police say they seized a quantity of “purple” heroin and about $35,000 worth of cocaine.

Two Hamilton residents, a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, are facing charges, along with a 29-year-old man from St. Catharines.

