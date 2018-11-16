Canada
November 29, -0001 7:00 pm
Updated: November 16, 2018 5:49 pm

Hamilton police make three arrests and seize $40K in drugs

By Reporter  Global News
Police executed three search warrants and seized $40,000 worth of drugs in Hamilton.

Police executed three search warrants and seized $40,000 worth of drugs in Hamilton.

A A

Hamilton police have laid charges after executing three search warrants and seizing $40,000 of drugs from local residences.

READ MORE: 3 charged with drug-related offences after Hamilton police stop suspected impaired driver

Search warrants were executed on Thursday at residences on Charlton Avenue and Elite Drive in Hamilton, as well as Dorchester Boulevard in St. Catharines.

Police say they seized a quantity of “purple” heroin and about $35,000 worth of cocaine.

READ MORE: Police trying to identify 3 suspects in Oakville apartment break-ins

Two Hamilton residents, a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, are facing charges, along with a 29-year-old man from St. Catharines.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Crime
Drugs
Hamilton Crime
HamOnt
Investigation
purpleheroin
Search
stcatharines
Warrants

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News