Meth, cocaine found on driver trying to evade Saskatoon police in Jeep

Saskatoon police said a man who tried to elude officers had methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession.

Officers said they made a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. CT on Nov. 13 to investigate criminal conditions of the registered owner.

Police said while an officer was attempting to verify the identity of the driver, a woman exited the Jeep and the vehicle fled from the 1600-block of 29th Street West.

The air support unit said they located the Jeep and followed it to an alley in the 200-block of Avenue T North where the driver abandoned the vehicle.

Guy leaves behind his girlfriend as a decoy to evade police from a traffic stop last night. I guess chivalry was not top of mind for this guy. @SPSAir1 was able to locate him. He will be held in captivity without his meth and cocaine as we took them also. pic.twitter.com/vysgiWN91B — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) November 14, 2018

He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said, and a search turned up the drugs.

The 34-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation, and possession of meth and cocaine.