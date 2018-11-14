Meth, cocaine found on driver trying to evade Saskatoon police in Jeep
Saskatoon police said a man who tried to elude officers had methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession.
Officers said they made a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. CT on Nov. 13 to investigate criminal conditions of the registered owner.
READ MORE: Wrong licence plate leads to meth bust in Saskatoon
Police said while an officer was attempting to verify the identity of the driver, a woman exited the Jeep and the vehicle fled from the 1600-block of 29th Street West.
The air support unit said they located the Jeep and followed it to an alley in the 200-block of Avenue T North where the driver abandoned the vehicle.
He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said, and a search turned up the drugs.
READ MORE: Meth, gun seized after stolen truck evading Saskatoon police tracked down
The 34-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation, and possession of meth and cocaine.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.