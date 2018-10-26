Peterborough police say they arrested two associates of the ‘Ugly Crew’ following drug bust

Peterborough police have arrested two associates of “The Ugly Crew” following a vehicle stop Thursday that led to the seizure of drugs and cash.

Around 2:30 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Highway 115 near County Road 10. Police say the driver, who was known to the two officers, fled on foot and could not be found.

Inside the vehicle, police say they located a “large quantity” of cocaine and cash.

Police later executed a search warrant at a south end residence connected to the driver where they say they located and arrested two suspects and seized “suspected cocaine,” heroin suspected of containing fentanyl, cash, drug packaging and drug paraphernalia.

Johnathan Nathaniel Greaves, 26, of no fixed address, and Connor Webdale, 24, of Morrow Street, are each charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of schedule 1 substance – heroin

Possession of a schedule 1 substance – fentanyl

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000 (proceeds of crime)

“Both accused parties are associated to the Ugly Crew,” police said. The “Ugly Crew” is a nickname of alleged members of a local drug-trafficking ring.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Friday.