Those Old Radio Shows June 1 & 2

Friday, June. 1

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Category Inventor Ep. 100     Escape – Sundown  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Virginia City     N/A
Hour 3: Haunting Hour – No Escape     Calling All Cars – The Man Who Talked  
Hour 4: Dark Fantasy – Funeral Arrangements Completed     Burns & Allen – Till the Cows Come Home


Saturday, June. 2

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Clip Job Ep. 61     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Skidmore Matter   
Hour 2: Red Ryder – Tarantula Springs     Lights Out – Valse Triste   
Hour 3: The Black Museum – The Champagne Glass     Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – The Ambitious Hostess on the South Bridge Road  
Hour 4: The Shadow – Traffic in Death     Sam Spade – Sinister Siren Caper
Hour 5: Nick Carter, Mater Detective – The Case of the Vanishing Weapon     The Lone Ranger – Along the El Paso
