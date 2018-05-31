Those Old Radio Shows June 1 & 2
Friday, June. 1
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Category Inventor Ep. 100 Escape – Sundown
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Virginia City N/A
Hour 3: Haunting Hour – No Escape Calling All Cars – The Man Who Talked
Hour 4: Dark Fantasy – Funeral Arrangements Completed Burns & Allen – Till the Cows Come Home
Saturday, June. 2
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Clip Job Ep. 61 Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Skidmore Matter
Hour 2: Red Ryder – Tarantula Springs Lights Out – Valse Triste
Hour 3: The Black Museum – The Champagne Glass Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – The Ambitious Hostess on the South Bridge Road
Hour 4: The Shadow – Traffic in Death Sam Spade – Sinister Siren Caper
Hour 5: Nick Carter, Mater Detective – The Case of the Vanishing Weapon The Lone Ranger – Along the El Paso
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.