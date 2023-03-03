SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax

Neptune Theatre Announces Extraordinary New Season

Posted March 3, 2023
We check in with Jeremy Webb, artistic director at Neptune Theatre, to recap the announcement of the 61st season playbill this week that features The Lord of The Rings stars Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan coming to Halifax to star in the award-winning play Rozencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.
Advertisement
Video Home