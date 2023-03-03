SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Global News Morning Halifax

Drag Sing-Along Extravaganza

Posted March 3, 2023
Global’s Eilish Bonang speaks to Jordan Parker with the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia about their upcoming fundraiser; Moulin Rouge A Drag Sing-Along Extravaganza!
