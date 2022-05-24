Menu

Global News Morning Halifax

NSTU President on lifting of mask mandate in schools

Posted May 24, 2022
We talk with Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, to get his take on the lifting of mask mandates in schools.
