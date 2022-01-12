News January 12 2022 8:45pm 02:22 New Splatsin chief replaces seven term incumbent The Splatsin First Nation, near Enderby, elected a new chief this week by a slim margin. The new leader is replacing long time chief Wayne Christian who served seven consecutive terms. Splatsin First Nation elects new chief, four council members REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8507685/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8507685/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?