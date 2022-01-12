Menu

January 12 2022 8:45pm
New Splatsin chief replaces seven term incumbent

The Splatsin First Nation, near Enderby, elected a new chief this week by a slim margin. The new leader is replacing long time chief Wayne Christian who served seven consecutive terms.

