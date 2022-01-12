News January 12 2022 3:25pm 01:19 Pet of the Week: January 11 Meet Reese! The loveable and sweet-natured Guinea pig is looking for a new home. He’s three-years-old and a little timid at first. Once he gets to know you, he loves to be cuddled. Check him out. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8506617/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8506617/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?