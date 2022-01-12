Menu

Market Impact. Market Headlines
January 12 2022 11:13am
02:40

Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Jan. 12, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Kevin Becker talks about the US Consumer Price Index for December, and the rising value of oil.

