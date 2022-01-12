Market Impact. Market Headlines January 12 2022 11:13am 02:40 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Jan. 12, 2022 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Kevin Becker talks about the US Consumer Price Index for December, and the rising value of oil. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8505662/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8505662/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?