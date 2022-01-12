The Morning Show January 12 2022 10:37am 07:01 The Omicron effect on the economy Labour shortages and empty shelves have become common places during the pandemic. Financial expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq discusses the impact of Omicron on our everyday lives and what to expect in 2022. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8505541/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8505541/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?