The Morning Show
January 12 2022 10:37am
07:01

The Omicron effect on the economy

Labour shortages and empty shelves have become common places during the pandemic. Financial expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq discusses the impact of Omicron on our everyday lives and what to expect in 2022.

