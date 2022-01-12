Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
January 12 2022 7:41am
05:50

Inclusive Coaching Workshop

The Halifax Thunderbirds will be hosting a virtual inclusive coaching workshop on January 25 in partnership with You Can Play— a a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports.

Advertisement

Video Home