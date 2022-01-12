C21 January 12 2022 8:37am 03:36 Housing market on the rise following record numbers in 2021 On this week’s Real Estate YXE, Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner tells Global News Morning that province-wide, housing sales in 2021 were up 17% over the previous record set in 2007. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8505313/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8505313/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?