Global News at 6 Winnipeg January 11 2022 2:43pm 01:40 Light snow: Jan. 11 Manitoba weather outlook Light snow will move in as temperatures hover around seasonable— Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with what you need to know in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 11. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8503653/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8503653/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?