Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
January 11 2022 2:17pm
02:46

Warmer days are here: Jan. 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Upper ridge brings a huge warm up to Saskatchewan — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan takes a look at what to expect in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Advertisement

Video Home