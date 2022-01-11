Politics January 11 2022 11:56am 04:03 Prof and social media expert on Jon Reyes viral tweet University of Waterloo associate Professor Aimee Morrison talks about mob mentality, social media, and the tweet from Jon Reyes about his wife shoveling that went viral. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8503161/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8503161/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?