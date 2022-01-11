Menu

Politics
January 11 2022 11:56am
04:03

Prof and social media expert on Jon Reyes viral tweet

University of Waterloo associate Professor Aimee Morrison talks about mob mentality, social media, and the tweet from Jon Reyes about his wife shoveling that went viral.

