Health January 11 2022 9:51am 03:54 Getting more Vitamin D during the winter on Healthy Living Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk joins Global News Morning on this week’s Healthy Living to talk about vitamin D’s benefits, and who should consider supplements. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8502797/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8502797/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?