Global News Morning Halifax
January 11 2022 7:40am
05:25

Foodie Tuesday: The Whisk & Kettle

Emily Lutton owns ‘The Whisk & Kettle’- a small home-based bakery that serves up delicious (and eye-catching!) butter-based baked goods.

