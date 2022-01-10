Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
January 10 2022 9:49pm
01:49

B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 10

An atmospheric river is raising concerns about flooding in the province. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details about the intense rain in the Monday, Jan. 10, 2021 forecast.

Advertisement

Video Home