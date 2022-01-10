Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 10 2022 4:21pm 02:23 Toronto’s latest homicide victim was a Ryerson University student As Catherine McDonald reports, Olivier Dundas was with two friends on Saturday night when they got into an altercation with three others before Dundas was shot. Toronto police arrest 3 men in connection with fatal downtown shooting REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8501951/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8501951/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?