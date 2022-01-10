Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 10 2022 4:21pm
02:23

Toronto’s latest homicide victim was a Ryerson University student

As Catherine McDonald reports, Olivier Dundas was with two friends on Saturday night when they got into an altercation with three others before Dundas was shot.

