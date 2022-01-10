Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
January 10 2022 2:46pm
02:26

Alberta students return to class after extended winter break

After the winter break was extended an extra week due to COVID-19, students returned to in-person learning across Alberta on Monday. Kendra Slugoski has more on how parents feel about it.

