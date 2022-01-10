Global News at Noon Edmonton January 10 2022 2:46pm 02:26 Alberta students return to class after extended winter break After the winter break was extended an extra week due to COVID-19, students returned to in-person learning across Alberta on Monday. Kendra Slugoski has more on how parents feel about it. Student, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 Alberta kids head back to class REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8501228/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8501228/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?