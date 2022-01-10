Health January 10 2022 9:06am 04:14 BROLL Camping Stox 2 The Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatoon Branch’s Faith Bodnar joins Global News Morning with tips for coping with the fourth wave of COVID-19 – and where you can reach out if you need help. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8500266/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8500266/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?