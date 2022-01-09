Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton January 9 2022 6:43pm 06:20 Wine resolutions for the New Year Many people have made New Year’s resolutions for fitness, finances and eating habits but what about your wine habits? Gurvinder Bhatia shares his top wine resolutions and recommendations. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8499713/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8499713/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?