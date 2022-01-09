Menu

Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
January 9 2022 6:43pm
06:20

Wine resolutions for the New Year

Many people have made New Year’s resolutions for fitness, finances and eating habits but what about your wine habits? Gurvinder Bhatia shares his top wine resolutions and recommendations.

