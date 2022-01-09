Menu

January 9 2022 7:02pm
02:44

BC Weather forecast for Sunday, Jan. 9

There are new flooding concerns in southern B.C. with a series of storms forecast to deliver heavy, warm rain in the coming days and expected to melt low-elevation snowpack.

