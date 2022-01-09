Menu

COVID-19
January 9 2022 6:45pm
02:24

Everyday Joe: Get your COVID booster vaccine

This week on Every Day Joe, Montreal comedian Joey Elias gives us his take on why he thinks everyone should get their third COVID booster vaccine sooner rather than later.

