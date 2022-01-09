Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
January 9 2022 1:14pm
09:12

Global BC political panel: Jan. 9

With in-person learning resuming this week, our political panel discusses the lingering safety concerns for parents, teachers and students returning to school.

Advertisement

Video Home