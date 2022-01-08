Menu

January 8 2022 6:29pm
01:42

Montrealers compete in snow volleyball tournament

Volleyball may seem like an outdoor summer sport, but some Montrealers play it all year long, even during Quebec’s snowy, freezing cold winter. Olivia O’Malley reports.

