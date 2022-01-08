Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 8 2022 1:31pm
03:32

The Shoe Project launches first international workshop

Vancouver author, Caroline Adderson, shares details of The Shoe Project and how she will be helping to mentor Afghan women stranded in Pakistan.

