At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm

Global News at 6 Regina
January 8 2022 1:01pm
01:36

Saskatchewan experiences record year for housing sales in 2021

Saskatchewan recorded a total of 17,387 sales in 2021, a new record which surpassed the previous mark set in 2007 by 17 per cent.

