Bc Film
January 7 2022 9:36pm
00:35

Sidney Poitier appears in film shot and set in British Columbia

Among trailblazing Hollywood star Sidney Poitier’s filmography is a 1988 film both shot and set in British Columbia. The actor is being remembered after dying at age 94.

