COVID-19 January 7 2022 7:58pm 01:39 Hospitalizations hit 297, 34 in ICU in Manitoba due to COVID-19 Hospitalizations have reached 297 in Manitoba as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spike in the province. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8497426/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8497426/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?