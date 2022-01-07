Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
January 7 2022 3:03pm
01:43

Mixed weekend: Jan. 7 Manitoba weather outlook

Warming up to start the weekend before the cold moves back in — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with what you need to know in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Jan. 7.

