Global News Morning BC January 7 2022 11:30am 02:54 City of Vancouver puts out an appeal for snow angels Do you want to get a workout while helping someone in need? The City of Vancouver is looking for volunteer snow angels. Director of Client Services, Darcy Wilson explains.