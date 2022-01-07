Global News Morning BC January 7 2022 11:17am 07:35 Schools prepare for the return to in-person learning as Omicron cases spike Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside discusses the province’s back to school safety plan amid rising COVID cases, including the potential for staff shortages. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8495544/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8495544/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?