The Morning Show
January 7 2022 10:49am
05:03

Exclusive interview with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck talks about his role in ‘The Tender Bar’ that’s earned him a Golden Globe Nomination and gets some sound advice from his co-star Daniel Ranieri.

